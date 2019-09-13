BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing for aerial spraying in the town after Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected.
Brimfield authorities say two mosquito pools in town have tested positive for EEE.
The samples were collected yesterday, with the results coming just a short time ago.
Now, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is planning for aerial spraying beginning on Monday.
Aerial spraying will help lower the risk of EEE, but does not eliminate it completely.
The mosquito-borne disease can affect people of all ages and can be deadly.
Health officials say symptoms include headache, fever, and chills.
One person has died from EEE in the state.
Brimfield's risk level had been raised to 'high' a couple weeks ago when a horse in nearby Brookfield tested positive for EEE.
The spraying is planned for Monday night starting at 7, and we've learned spraying will also happen Monday night in the neighboring town of Palmer.
