EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE - the mosquito-borne virus - is now detected in East Longmeadow.
It's the latest western Massachusetts community to have mosquitoes test positive for EEE, which can prove fatal for up to a third of people who contract it.
However, right now, East Longmeadow is only listed as a 'moderate' risk community.
If you look at the state health department's map, Ashley Kelleher of Southwick and her son live in what's now considered a 'low' risk community for EEE, but she said she regularly visits East Longmeadow, which is now a 'moderate' risk town.
"I think we're always trying to protect her kids and keep them safe, so this is just another thing that we need to educate ourselves upon," Kelleher said.
Aimee Petrosky, director of East Longmeadow's Board of Health who is and tasked with trying to keep a whole town safe - told Western Mass News that two mosquito samples in the town tested positive for the potentially life-threatening virus.
"This trap was located in the northeastern part of the town. EEE does go through trends. The last trend we had was 2012...2010 to 2012...and we're seeing another upswing of it," Petrosky added.
Western Mass News confirmed that information from the state'd Department of Public Health. In a response to our questions, one of the state's epidemiologists said East Longmeadow hasn't pinged their radar before, saying that the "Pioneer Valley has only recently (2012) shown EEE activity. East Longmeadow has not previously had any EEE positives, but data are very limited from the area."
Still, Petrosky said the state is keeping them at 'moderate' risk, rather than 'high' or 'critical.'
"DPH does not recommend canceling football or not going to soccer practice. If we thought that was unsafe, we certainly would recommend limiting that. Right now, more of what we're recommending is personal protection, taking those steps to protect yourself and your family, such as treating their soccer, football uniform with permethrin," Petrosky said.
When asked if the town believed that their risk level will be elevated in the coming days or week, Petrosky noted, "In my most recent conversation with one of the state contacts, they don't have any plans to upgrade our risk levels at the moment. We need to see some human exposure, someone who actually has it or a horse exposure or someone in our direct contact communities who has one of those things happen."
That risk elevation did happen in Granby, where a positive test in a horse led to that town's status as a 'critical' risk and nearby Chicopee, Ludlow, and Belchertown being bumped to 'high' risk.
The state's Department of Public Health confirmed, saying "Evidence of EEE infection in a non-human mammal or a human designates an area at critical risk for EEE."
Petrosky said those two mosquitoes are just a warning sign. For parents, it's a message to protect themselves and their kids and hope they can avoid a smack, clap, or swat that could turn into something more deadly.
"Yeah, I think we're gonna take more precautions and hope for the best," said Kelleher.
As Petrosky said, right now, there is no warning to cancel football games or outdoor activities. We did reach out to the East Longmeadow High School to see if there were any plans to preemptively make any changes. We have not heard back.
