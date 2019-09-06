(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two new human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, have been diagnosed in Massachusetts.
The state's Department of Public Health said that those new cases involve a female under age 18 in southwestern Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s in eastern Worcester County.
So far this year, seven people have been diagnosed with EEE.
"Even though temperatures have cooled off, it is not unusual to see human EEE cases confirmed in September. This is why we continue to urge the public to take seriously the threat that mosquitoes can pose and to take steps to avoid being bitten," said state public health commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.
As a result of Friday's announcement, the threat level has been raised to 'critical' in several communities, including:
- Framingham
- Marlborough
- Northborough
- Sudbury
The risk level has also been raised to 'high' for other communities, such as Berlin, Boylston, Hudson, Maynard, Stow, and Wayland.
In total, 36 communities have been listed as 'critical' risk for EEE, 42 communities are at 'high' risk, and 115 communities are at 'moderate' risk.
The state offers this information on how to protect you, your family, and your pets from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE):
- Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
- Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
- Protect Your Animals
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
