SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Berkshire Ave.
Fire officials responded to a car into a tree on Berkshire Ave. Tuesday evening.
The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
