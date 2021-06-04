BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two police officers, as well as a K-9, have been shot in Braintree.
Our Boston affiliate, WCVB, reports that one of the officer was seriously injured, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.
There's no word on the K-9's injuries.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. while police were responding to a domestic violence call. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots in rapid succession.
The officers were rushed to area hospitals.
They said the suspect fled into the woods, but was shot and their condition is not known.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
