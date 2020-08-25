FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday was another day in the books for the New England Patriots taking the field Tuesday morning.
They are one day closer to the start of their 2020 season.
Two players in particular are definitely creating a bond at Gillette Stadium: Quarterback Cam Newton and veteran Wide Receiver Julian Edelmen.
These two have been connecting on several occasions during practice. With former Quarterback Tom Brady no longer in the picture, the big question has been who is going to be the next starting quarterback for the Patriots. Though not confirmed, it is very clear Newton is getting the most reps in comparison to quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Another clear observation is the chemistry being created by Edelman and Newton, both on the field and off.
Just last week, Edelman talked about Newton's demeanor throughout training camp saying "he's definitely a former MVP for a reason. The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He's extremely dynamic and he's got a charming personality. It's been fun to be around.”
Edelman posted a picture on social media of him and Newton after Tuesday’s practice dressed up as Superman and Batman sending a message to everyone saying "the night is darkest just before the dawn, and I promise you, the dawn is coming."
Newton responded commenting "love."
Keep in mind, the two were already working out together before training camp.
Another important thing to mention, after missing four straight practices, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was back at practice Tuesday.
Western Mass News was told his absence was for a personal matter not related to COVID-19.
