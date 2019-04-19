Two pedestrians sustain serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chicopee..

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An area of State Street has been closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that this happened at the intersection of Chicopee and State Streets.
Both pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that area has been blocked off as crews continue to investigate
An accident reconstruction team has also been called in to assist, adds Wilk.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.