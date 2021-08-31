NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are investigating an incident that happened Monday night at Pulaski Park.
According to police, one man was taken to the hospital following an altercation between strangers.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious on the ground with a large pool of blood underneath his head.
Police confirm that they obtained video of the assault that showed the victim being struck on the head before falling to the ground and being stomped on and punched by two suspects.
Both suspects were arrested and the victim is said to be in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.