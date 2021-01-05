CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people in Chicopee were arrested following a fire on Montcalm Street Tuesday morning.
The Chicopee Fire Department responded to a fire at 348 Montcalm Street.
Chicopee Police were also called to the scene.
The two occupants of the residency were arrested subsequent to the fire being put out, according to Chicopee Detective Donna Liszka.
Det. Liszka told Western Mass News the residents were cultivating and manufacturing Class C and Class D substances inside the residency.
Officials secured the site and were granted a search warrant for the home.
A hazmat team was called in for potentially hazardous material still in the residency as part of the cultivation operation.
The problem is contained to the site and being mitigated by officials. There is no danger to the public.
Fire officials told us no one was injured in the fire.
This is still an ongoing investigation, according to Chicopee Police.
