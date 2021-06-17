WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two adults were displaced after a two-alarm basement fire on Hampden Street in Westfield Thursday, according to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bishop.
Bishop told Western Mass News the fire did not go beyond the basement. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bishop said the fire took 14 firefighters and 45 minutes to an hour to distinguish. No injuries were reported. A dog and a cat were also rescued from the house.
Two firefighters are currently on the scene looking for hotspots.
