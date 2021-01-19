WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night following a fire on Mountainview Drive in Ware.
Ware Fire officials said that a dog died in the fire, which took about 30 minutes to put out.
However, crews remained on the scene for several hours.
They said one firefighter suffered a minor hand injury but did not need to go to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Ware Police, Ware Fire, and the State Fire Marshal’s office.
