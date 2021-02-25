HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that emergency crews were called to the area of 473 Pleasant Street around 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

Holyoke crash 022521

Photo provided by Holyoke Fire

The two-vehicle collision damaged a nearby utility pole and a traffic light on that pole.

Holyoke Police and Fire, along with EMTs, arrived on-scene a short time later and transported to two people to an area hospital.

