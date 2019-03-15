CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a car collided with a tractor trailer on Route 2.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police posted to their Twitter account that Route 2 had been closed, and traffic was being diverted onto Route 8A.
The extent of the occupants' injuries is unknown at this time.
The reason Route 2 was closed for so long was because, according to Charlemont Police, they had to wait for the tow truck to clear the tractor trailer from the road.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.
When speaking to the Massachusetts State Police office of Media Relations, they, ultimately, stated that this is the Charlemont Police Department's investigation, and are unable to provide further information regarding the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
