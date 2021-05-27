Crews were called to a fire in Springfield Thursday morning on Earl Street. Officials say everyone did get out of the home safely.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 75 Earl Street around 6:45 a.m.

According to officials, five people were home at the time of the fire and two people jumped out of a second floor window to escape. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the right side of the house. All occupants made it out safely.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the house before making its way up to the third floor. According to officials the home sustained about $100,000 worth of damage.

The Arson & Bomb squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

