SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Springfield firefighters called to a two car motor vehicle crash overnight helped rescue two people out of one the vehicles.
At about 1:10 a.m. Saturday emergency crews responded to the corner of Lyman and Chestnut streets for the crash.
According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, two people inside one of the vehicles, a Chevy Equinox, had to be 'extricated' ...rescued, because they could not make it out on their own.
The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash, an Infiniti M35, were able to get out of the car prior to firefighters arriving on scene.
No word on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
