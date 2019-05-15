Two people taken to the hospital following 2-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue Wednesday afternoon resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 1780 Roosevelt Avenue just before 4:00 to help assist with an accident that involved a sedan and a motorcycle.
Firefighters on-scene were able to extricate the woman that was behind the wheel of a sedan.
She was taken to the hospital, and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
We have reached out to police, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
