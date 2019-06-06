Two people taken to the hospital following motor vehicle crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a car crash that occurred on South Street.
Sgt. DeSantis of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that both police and firefighters were called to the area of 1015 South Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
While it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident, Sgt. DeSantis stated that two people were taken to Berkshire Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.
As crews were on scene investigating the accident, Sgt. DeSantis added that crews were called to two additional accidents that occurred in the vicinity of South Street.
Thankfully, those two other accidents were considered to be minor, and it appears that no one was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
