PIITSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were transported for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Sunday morning.
At 3 a.m. the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Turner Ave. Fire officials found the rear porch and exterior wall on fire.
Two adults and three children were in the single family house at the time of the fire. They were all able to get out. The two adults were transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
The occupants were able to return to the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.