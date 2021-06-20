PIITSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were transported for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Sunday morning.

At 3 a.m. the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Turner Ave. Fire officials found the rear porch and exterior wall on fire.

Two adults and three children were in the single family house at the time of the fire. They were all able to get out. The two adults were transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

The occupants were able to return to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit.

