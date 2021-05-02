SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were transported with serious injuries after a shooting on Saturday night.
Springfield Police Officers responded to Leete Street around 11:50 p.m. for a Shotspotter activation.
According to police, two gunshot victims were transported to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
