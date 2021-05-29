HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported after a two car motor vehicle accident on Rt. 202.
The Holyoke Fire Department and the Westfield Fire Department responded to Rt. 202 in front of 711 Westfield Road for a two car motor vehicle accident around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.
Crews found one of the cars on fire with no occupants. The other car was off the road with the driver trapped and had to be removed using hydraulic tools. One person was transported to the emergency room via ambulance and the other driver was transported with minor injuries.
No word on the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.