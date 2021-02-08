SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Oak Street in Springfield.
Springfield Police responded to a shooting on Oak Street in Mason Square on Monday around 3 p.m.
The two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.
According to William Baker, Mayor Sarno’s Communications Director, the shooting is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department Detective Unit.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
