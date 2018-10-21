Two people transported to hospital following rollover accident in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident at the intersection of Essex and Chestnut Streets.
Holyoke officials tell us that both the Holyoke Police and Fire officials were called to the scene around 4:00 Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived on scene, they found a dark-colored SUV turned over.
Two people were inside of the vehicle, and a hydraulic cutter was used to get both of the occupants out.
Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
