SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --Two people were transported after a two-car motor vehicle accident Saturday morning.
Two people were transported to a local hospital after a two-car motor vehicle accident on Clarendon Street.
According to Springfield Fire officials, two people were extricated and transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is unknown. It is unknown if the road is closed at this time.
