AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty-two people will have to look for other means of shelter tonight after a fire tore through an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren tells us that crews were called to the Boulder Apartments, located on Brittany Manor Drive, around 1:45 this afternoon for a report of a structure fire.
Fire officials stated that off duty personnel were called to the scene to help douse the flames.
While firefighters still remain on scene investigating, Assistant Chief Stromgren informed us that the fire, which originated in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment, has been extinguished.
Ten apartments sustained heavy smoke and water damage, officials saying that those that reside in those apartments will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being.
Officials said, at first, at least ten residents had been displaced, but the total amount increased to twenty-two after further investigation.
It is unclear when those tenants will be allowed back inside.
"This building, when it was built, pre-dated the sprinkler laws, so there are no sprinklers in any of these apartments. There are fire alarms and smoke detectors in the apartments, but no sprinkler systems, but, if this apartment was built today or one like it, then it would have to have a sprinkler system in it," Assistant Fire Chief Stromgren.
Assistant Fire Chief Stromgren adds that two dogs perished in the fire and one cat is unaccounted for.
The homeowner, who was complaining of chest pains and also sustained a burn to his left arm, is being treated by paramedics on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators say that unattended cooking is what sparked the fire.
