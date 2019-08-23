PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Pittsfield men were taken into custody late Thursday night after police say they were seen fleeing from a scene where shots were fired.
According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of John Street.
Upon arrival, did not locate any victims or any properties that had been struck by gunfire, but did find evidence that a gun had been fired.
Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Francis Avenue for another report of gunfire.
A Mass State Police trooper happened to be in the area at the time and reports that he had heard shots go off in the area.
Lt. Traversa stated that the State Police trooper reported that he observed a vehicle speed away from the area after the shots were fired.
The State Police trooper was able to pull the vehicle over on Danforth Avenue, and immediately contacted Pittsfield Police officials.
Police officials were able to detain the two occupants that were inside the vehicle without incident.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a firearm.
Upon further investigation, police did not find any victims or properties on Francis Avenue that had been struck by gunfire.
Both suspects, later identified as 24-yearold Pittsfield resident Tajaye Davis and 19-year-old Pittsfield resident Zyir Rasheed, were arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm without an FID/license to carry
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Receiving stolen property under $1,200
Lt. Traversa adds that additional charges are pending.
These incidents remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators Units, as well as the Mass State Police Ballistics Unit.
If you have any information on either of these incidents, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Bureau at 413-448-9705.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.