SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cases of coronavirus have been discovered in another western Massachusetts community.
Southampton Police report that public health officials have informed the town's emergency management director and town administrator that two positive cases of COVID-19 has been identified in town.
Those two people have been isolated and their close contacts have been quarantined.
Town officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and continue washing hands and practicing social distancing.
