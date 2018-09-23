Two separate car crashes occur on State St in Springfield at the same time.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is hospitalized following two separate car crashes that happened at the same time.
Springfield Police tell Western Mass News both accidents after midnight on State Street.
We're told one crash was minor, while the other involved a pedestrian.
No word yet on the conditions of the people involved in the accidents or what caused the accidents to occur.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.