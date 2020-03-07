SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police made three arrests following two separate investigations into drug trafficking in the city of Springfield.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives observed a drug transaction take place in the driveway of a residence on Pasadena Street around 5:20 Thursday evening.
Shortly after one of the cars left the residence, officials conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Six Corners rotary on Walnut Street.
A search of the passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Westfield resident Jermaine Atkins, resulted in the seizure of over twenty-five grams of crack-cocaine and approximately two grams of cocaine.
Walsh says that Atkins attempted to destroy the small amount of crack rocks that were on his seat.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a scale, a stun gun, and $242 in cash.
Both Atkins and the operator, later identified as 19-year-old Springfield resident Johaniell Cruz, were then placed under arrest and taken to the Springfield Police Department for booking, where they will be held until their appearance in court.
Atkins and Cruz were both charged with cocaine trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug law, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Atkins is also facing the following charges:
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while have an active warrant (stun gun)
- Tampering or destruction of evidence
- Default warrant (OUI liquor, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol)
- Default warrant (OUI liquor - second offense, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license - subsequent offense, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, OUI - releated offense while license suspended for OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, consumption of marijuana in a public place)
Both are expected to appear in court for their respective arraignments within the coming days.
Around 11:15 Thursday morning, detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Allen and White Streets.
The traffic stop was the result of an investigation into narcotics sales out of 35-year-old Springfield resident Tony Murph's home on Cherry Street.
Murph, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on two active warrants.
A search of Murph's home on Cherry Street resulted in the seizure of over twenty grams of crack-cocaine, $2,470 in cash, and other narcotics-related items.
Murph is expected to appear in court over the coming days where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Default warrant
- Default warrant
