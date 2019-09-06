PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All lanes of the Mass. Turnpike are open again following a crash Friday afternoon.
Mass. State Police said that the multi-vehicle crash occurred at 2:10 p.m. Friday near the 66.2 mile-marker in Palmer.
Two people were flown from the scene with serious injuries.
All lanes on the westbound side were closed for several hours. Those lanes reopened around 5 p.m.
The eastbound side was also closed for a time to allow the medical helicopter to land, but those lanes have since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
