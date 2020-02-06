Two South Hadley students approached near school bus stops.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two students were approached near school bus stops this week.
According to South Hadley Police officials, a school resource officer received a report Tuesday that a white male in a dark-colored SUV asked a female student on her way to the bus stop if she wanted a ride.
Earlier today, a school resource officer received a report that another female student was walking near Hartford and Spring Streets when she noticed that a red truck appeared to be following her.
She described the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, as a white male in his fifties or sixties with a scraggly beard.
Officials say the man did not make any direct contact with the student.
It's unclear if either of these incidents are related.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231.
