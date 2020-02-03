SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the Super Bowl is over, the Kansas City Chiefs are still far from done celebrating their comeback win over the San Fransico 49ers and their win actually has ties to western Massachusetts.
"Anyone who's been here past and present can attest to the 130 years of commitment, tradition, and brotherhood that takes place here," said Springfield College football captain and center Nick Bainter.
Bainter told Western Mass News that rich history is what makes their players not only shine on the field, but in life.
"Our major thing is that we create the best men possible to do the best job," Bainter added.
Springfield College head football coach Mike Cerasuolo explained, "Over the course of the years, we've had a ton of great players and even better people."
Cerasuolo told us that members of that legacy became Super Bowl champions with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Steve Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator yesterday...and obviously that second half, they proved their worth as far as being able to shut down the 49ers," Cerasuolo said.
However, before his career as a coach, Spagnuolo had his time to shine on Stagg Field at Springfield College.
Springfield College has had a strong representation in the Super Bowl over the last decade, having at least one alumni involved in the game from 2006 to 2016.
"It seems every year that some representation from Springfield College...whether it's a coach, trainer, or manager...people from Springfield flourish in the sporting world and the Super Bowl is at the highest level," Cerasuolo said.
Spagnuolo, better known as Coach Spags, joined the Chiefs this season with 36 years of experience under his belt, including a championship season with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator in 2007.
"Spags had a great run with the Giants and then became a head coach for a bit and helped a number of Springfield guys out while with the Rams. He's always giving back to Springfield College," Cerasuolo explained.
Spagnuolo isn't the only Springfield alumni getting a ring this year, but also Kansas City assistant head coach Dave Toub, who played for Springfield as a transfer student from '80 to '81.
"Just excited for both them. Obviously, it was exciting have two guys in it and to come away with the victory as well," Cerasuolo said.
