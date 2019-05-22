Two Springfield firefighters injured while attempting to put out kitchen fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two firefighters were injured while battling a kitchen fire at an apartment complex on Chestnut Street Wednesday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tell us that firefighters were called to 10 Chestnut Street just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire on the 30th floor.
When crews arrived on scene, they were able to locate and quickly extinguish a stove in one of the upper-level apartments that had caught fire.
Two firefighters sustained minor burns while attempting to douse the flames, and were transported to Baystate Medical Center.
The fire caused approximately $5,000 in damages.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.
