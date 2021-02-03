SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men were arrested in the midst of Monday's snowstorm after police say they stole a snow blower.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a man spotted a U-Haul mini-van in the parking lot of the Aquarius night club on State street. He then noticed his snow blower was missing from his truck as the mini-van was pulling away.
The man called police and an officer pulled over the mini-van a short time later and found the stolen snow blower inside.
Inside of the mini-van were 42-year-old John Cruz and 33-year-old Juan Alvarez-Alverio.
Both men were arrested and are now being charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny over $1,200.
Springfield Police Detectives say they have been investigating several snow blower thefts this winter and leaf blower thefts over the summer.
Police say Cruz and Alvarez-Alverio are suspects in several cases and may be facing additional charges.
Officers are reminding residents not to leave their snow blowers unattended even for a short period of time.
