SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men were arrested after an armed robbery Friday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Springfield Police responded to a car wash on Boston Road. An adult male said he was the victim of an armed robbery where his phone was stolen by two men with a firearm.
Officers observed the suspect vehicle leaving and stopped it on Parker Street. The driver, Benjamin Asamoah, 21, and passenger, Joseph Llano, 22, were detained. Officers also located a high capacity firearm inside.
Asamoah and LLano were charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Armed Robbery
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Resisting Arrest
Llano was also charged with Interfering with a Police Officer.
