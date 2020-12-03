SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men were arrested after two guns were thrown from a 6th floor apartment window Wednesday afternoon.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives received information that 21-year-old Anthony Domino was in possession of two firearms.
Police say Domino was already wearing a GPS ankle bracelet due to an open firearms case from a July arrest in Springfield.
Domino became aware of the detectives surveilling his Chestnut Street apartment and allegedly tossed a duffle bag from his window in an attempt to get rid of the firearms.
Police say at the incident happened at around 2:25 p.m. when a car pulled up and a man, later identified as 21-year-old Kashim Wilson, got out, picked up the duffle bag and got into the passenger seat of a car that sped off.
The driver refused to stop for detectives and ultimately lost control, crashing into a fence on Cedar Street.
According to police, both the driver and Wilson ran away. Wilson was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The driver got away and the two firearms were located in the duffle bag in the car.
Police say while the pursuit happened, Domino came out of his apartment and made himself known to police. Inside, officers found a firearm carrying case with a matching serial number of one of the firearms recovered in the duffle bag.
One of the firearms recovered was loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition.
Both men are now facing several charges.
Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives have seized seven illegally possessed firearms since Thanksgiving.
