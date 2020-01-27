CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are facing drug and weapons charges following a weekend traffic stop in Chicopee.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol along I-391 south in Chicopee around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when he pulled over a car for motor vehicle violations.
Other troopers arrived at the scene and an investigation reportedly found that two of the four people in the car, 20-year-old Jean Rios Rivera of Springfield and 24-year-old Eduardo Maldonado Arocho of Springfield, were allegedly in possession of a loaded pistol with no identifiable markings.
State Police noted that Rios Rivera and Maldonado Arocho were also allegedly found in possession of 40 bags of heroin, five Oxycodone pills, and some cash. Neither were licensed to carry firearms.
Rios Rivera and Maldonado Arocho were arrested and charged with possession/carrying a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession to distribute Class A drug (heroin) and possession of a Class B drug (oxycodone).
Bail was set at $10,000 for Rios Rivera and $1,000 for Maldonado Arocho. Both were taken to the Hampshire County House of Correction pending their arraignments in Chicopee District Court.
