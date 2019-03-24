Two Springfield men arrested following drug trafficking investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents were arrested by members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Friday morning following an investigation into distribution of crack cocaine.
On the morning of March 22, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section, State Police Troop B Community Action Team, and officers from the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Oakland Street.
A total of five people that were inside the apartment were detained by police.
During their investigation, police located a Winchester 1300 12-gauge, pump-style shotgun in the lower portion underneath the couch that was located in the living room.
Police say the "lower portion of the gun consisted of a stock magazine, a receiver to which a barrel would be connected, and a trigger mechanism".
Troopers and officers also located the shotgun barrel type that would fit onto the shotgun receiver behind the kickboard of a kitchen cabinet.
Police also located two plastic baggies containing, what is believed to be, crack cocaine inside a pair of sneakers that was inside one of the bedrooms.
The packaging the drugs were found was consistent with drug packaging used for street-level sales.
In addition, police located about thirty grams of, what is believed to be, powder cocaine inside an eyeglass that was located inside the apartment, as well as $195 in cash.
Police then placed 21-year-old Ronald Ingram and 28-year-old Anthony Evans.
The other three people that were inside the apartment were released, and it was later determined that they were only visiting.
Officials later determined that neither Ingram or Evans were licensed to carry a firearm, and both were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and trafficking in cocaine.
Evans, who told police he did not have a permanent and had been staying at the apartment for about a month, and Ingram, who resided at the apartment, were taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking before being transported to Springfield District Court where they were arraigned later that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.