Two Springfield men arrested in Charlton on drug trafficking charges.

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An early, white Christmas for the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Charlton.
State Police arrested 40-year-old Springfield resident Omar Brown Sunday on several charges, including trafficking cocaine, carrying a loaded firearm, firearm violation with three prior violent/drug convictions, and assault and battery on a police officer.
The front passenger, identified as 40-year-old Springfield resident David Brown, was also placed under arrest, and is being charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
On the night of Sunday, December 23rd, around 11:30 p.m., Trooper William Doogan pulled over a white Lexus on the westbound side of Rt. 90, right in front of the Charlton Service Plaza, for several motor vehicle violations.
As Trooper Doogan began speaking with Omar Brown, the driver of the vehicle, he noticed that Omar was moving his hands around his body, as if he was trying to hide or locate something.
Omar was asked to step out of the vehicle so that Trooper Doogan could pat him down in an attempt to find out what, if anything, he was concealing.
When he attempted to pat him down, Omar kicked Trooper Doogan in the leg, and elbowed him in the chest before shoving him and running off.
The pursuit took Trooper Doogan and Omar down two ravines, through two water culverts, and over a jersey barrier, all while repeatedly asking the suspect to stop.
Trooper Doogan chased Omar onto the grass alongside the exit ramp from the Service Plaza, eventually catching up to the suspect & took him into custody.
Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 132 grams of marijuana, a fully-load Taurus .38 Special snub nose revolver, with five rounds in the cylinder, and $570 in cash.
State Police, searching the area Trooper Doogan chased Omar through, also recovered a small, black pouch belonging to Omar, which contained thirty grams of cocaine.
Both suspects were booked at the State Police barracks in Charlton, and are currently being held there on bail until their arraignment in Dudley District Court.
This incident is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.