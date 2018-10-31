SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield police officers - one of them now off the force - appeared in federal court Wednesday after they were indicted for use of unreasonable force.
Court documents outline the charges Officer Gregg Bigda and Steven Vigneault face.
Today, both of them pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Video from an arrest on February 27, 2016 shows Officer Gregg Bigda and Steven Vigneault allegedly interrogating two juveniles without their parents consent, during which they allegedly failed to read them their Miranda rights.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News allege Bigda used unreasonable force, spat on the juveniles, and said quote "Welcome to the white man’s world."
[READ MORE: Teen files brutality lawsuit against Springfield Police]
Bigda is being charged with deprivation of rights under color of law (excessive force), obstructing justice by writing a false report, and two counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law.
Vigneault is being charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law (excessive force).
Attorney Dan Kelly, who represented Vigneault in court today, said he did nothing wrong.
"Mr. Vigneault is innocent until proven guilty and we look forward to his day in court just like any other citizen in the community," Kelly explained.
Western Mass News caught up with Bigda as he left the courthouse today. He had no comment.
Both men were ordered to surrender their passports and have no contact with the witnesses or victims.
Bigda is required to surrender his license to carry and is not to access a firearm.
No next court date appearance was scheduled for the defendents.
Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri issued a statement to Western Mass News in light of these arrests, stating:
"This investigation, which began nearly three years ago, has been highly publicized. Today, the Department of Justice indicted Steven Vigneault and Gregg Bigda. Mr. Vigneault previously resigned; Officer Bigda will be suspended without pay due to the indictment. The Springfield Police Department will have no further comment during the criminal proceedings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.