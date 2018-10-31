SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield Police officers were arrested today for using unreasonable force during an arrest that occurred back in 2016.
Both are expected to appear in Springfield Federal Court sometime today.
Officials tell us that on February 27, 2016, it is alleged that 48-year-old Officer Gregg Bigda of Wilbraham, while reprimanding two juveniles without their parents present, spat on one child, used unreasonable force against him, and claimed to have stated "welcome to the white man's world", even going as far as making threats to plant evidence on him, and arrest him, and even going as far as threatening to kill him.
48-year-old Officer Steven Vigneault of East Longmeadow was also charged in connection to this reprimanding, allegedly using unreasonable force against another juvenile.
Both officers are being accused of beating both juveniles with weapons, injuring both juveniles.
Bigda is also being accused of attempting to obstruct the internal investigation, saying that he did not kick anyone or yell any racial slurs.
Orlando Ramos, head of the Springfield City Council, released a statement to Western Mass News, demanding that both of these officers be fired immediately, saying:
"I'm not going to mince words here; Greg Brida has to be fired immediately! I'm calling on commissioner Barbrieri to fire him right away!"
Bigda is being charged with deprivation of rights under color of law (excessive force), obstructing justice by writing a false report, and two counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law.
Vigneault is being charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law (excessive force).
Commissioner John Barbieri issued a statement to Western Mass News in light of these arrests, stating:
"This investigation, which began nearly three years ago, has been highly publicized. Today, the Department of Justice indicted Steven Vigneault and Gregg Bigda. Mr. Vigneault previously resigned; Officer Bigda will be suspended without pay due to the indictment. The Springfield Police Department will have no further comment during the criminal proceedings."
