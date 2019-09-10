SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been charged after the vehicle she was in collided with a Springfield police cruiser.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:45 p.m. Monday, officers saw a woman driving in the wrong lane of the 200 block of Carew Street.
The officers stopped and activated their lights to try and alert her, but she reportedly crashed into the cruiser.
Walsh said that both officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center with head and neck injuries. They were released last night and are expected to be out for a few more days.
The driver, who is from Indian Orchard, has been charged with OUI.
