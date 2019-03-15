SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB) -- Two Springfield residents are facing federal charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 37-year-old Hilda Griffin and 24-year-old Daquan Harris are both facing charges including three counts of theft of public money and one count of conspiracy.
Investigators said that according to an indictment, Griffin served as the representative payee for three people who were getting Social Security benefits.
Griffin reportedly failed to disclose that those people stopped living with her in October 2014 and that she continued to receive benefits for those people through December 2014.
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's office added:
"It is alleged that Griffin then conspired with Harris to have him receive the benefits intended for the three individuals and provide those benefits to her. Harris received benefits intended for the three individuals from January 2015 through October 2016. In October 2016, Griffin reapplied to receive Social Security benefits on behalf of the three individuals, despite the fact that they were still not in her custody. Griffin improperly received benefits for two of the individuals from November 2016 through March 2017, and for the third individual from November 2016 through May 2018."
Griffin reportedly stole more than $8,915 in Social Security benefits paid to her on behalf of those three people, while Harris stole more than $21,870 in benefits.
Harris and Griffin appeared in court earlier this week and both were released on conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.