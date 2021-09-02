ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flooding continues to impact roads across the northeast, including in Connecticut.
Enfield Police said that Freshwater Blvd. between Costco and Cranbrook Blvd. is closed due to flooding.
In addition, Cranbrook Blvd. is also closed between Palomba Drive and Freshwater Blvd.
Police noted that the water on those roads remains very deep and they are urging drivers to avoid the area until the water recedes.
