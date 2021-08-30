HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing the Dinosaur Tracks in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that police responded to the area of the tracks along Northampton Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived and encountered 30-year-old Jack Boyland of Alpha, NJ and 41-year-old Stephan Miller of Middletown, CT who were allegedly carrying tools and slabs of rock.
Both men allegedly told investigators that they believed that they were not digging on the Dinosaur Tracks reservation area.
"A check of the Reservation map was made and it appears their digging was on the protected land," Moriarty explained.
Boyland and Miller were arrested and are facing charges including vandalism, archeological violation, and trespass
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it's for Holyoke.
