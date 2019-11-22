CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of a breaking & entering and were able to successfully arrest two individuals on Roy Street in Chicopee.
Police received the report around 10:12 a.m. Friday morning when a caller said they were able to observe the two suspects via a home camera system.
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the two individuals outside the rear of the home and dressed in all black clothing with their faces concealed.
When the officers ordered the individuals to the ground one of the suspects started to reach into his pocket and removed a black object after police requested him to stop.
He then tossed the item, which was a firearm towards the deck of the building while the other suspect fled the scene.
The suspect that was still on the scene was ordered to the ground and handcuffed.
Officer Gay was able to locate a 22 caliber semi-auto firearm and a chambered round that the suspect threw.
Officer Matt Naglieri and Officer Matt Paquette were able to catch and subdue the second suspect.
The first suspect is 19-year-old Parish Wallace of Springfield who was arrested for Attempt to Commit a Crime, B&E Daytime, Felony, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
The second suspect was 27-year-old Tashawn Betts from Springfield who was arrested for Carrying a Firearm without a License, Attempt to Commit a Crime, B&E Daytime, Felony, and Trespassing.
Chicopee Public Information Officer Michael Wilk confirmed with Western Mass News that both parties were transported and processed at Chicopee Police Department, and send to Chicopee District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.