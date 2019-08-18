HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two suspects were arrested with a connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
On Thursday evening at 5:20 p.m., members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force along with the Holyoke Police Department and Mass State Police Detective Unit arrested 40-year-old Edwin Colon-Gonzalez and 70-year-old Angel Roque after a lengthy investigation.
They had a search warrant for a property on North Summer Street in Holyoke.
Officials discovered over 300 grams of raw heroin, 350 bags of heroin ready for sale, packaging processing materials, and a stolen revolver with ammunition.
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Holyoke Police Department for booking and be held while pending their arraignments that he Holyoke District Court.
Colon-Gonzalez was charged with Drug Trafficking Class A Heroin (Over 200 grams), Possession of Firearm without an Identification Card, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony, Possession of Ammunition without an Identification Card, Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension.
Roque was charged with Drug Trafficking Class A Heroin (Over 200 grams), Possession of Firearm without an Identification Card, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony, Possession of Ammunition without an Identification Card.
Colon-Gonzalez's bail is set at $7,500 with the Commonwealth requested $10,000 cash bail.
Roque's bail is set at $2,500 with the Commonwealth requested $10,000 cash bail.
Both are scheduled in court on September 12, 2019.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
