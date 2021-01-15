ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized and two others are in custody following a shooting in Orange.
Police remained on the scene on Lois Street late into the day Friday after a female gunshot victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. today.
The incident drew a heavy police response with both Orange Police and Mass. State Police.
“Got a 911 call that a woman was shot. While the officers were enroute, got more information from the person that called 911, a masked man went into his house and shot his girlfriend. We’ve been working hard to investigate this crime fully. We, at this time, do not believe there is any danger to anybody any residents in the area or any other people. This is an isolated incident…just has to do with this residence alone,” said Orange Police Chief James Sullivan.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around noon, members from their department assisted Westminster Police with a barricaded person in a motel along East Main Street in Westminster.
"The male suspect was wanted in connection with a shooting early this morning in Orange," Procopio added.
That suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.
Late Friday afternoon, Sullivan told Western Mass News that a second person was in custody. He added that one of the two suspects lived in the home where the woman was shot.
Western Mass News spoke with a neighbor who learned about the situation through text messages while at work.
“A little uneasy…shocking, like is it safe to come home? Is it going to guarded or banned off…I received some texts from - at work - from people that know I live near this street,” said Norma Calvi.
Orange Police noted that they do not believe there is any danger to residents in the area and this is an isolated incident.
