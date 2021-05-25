SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a serious crash on Boston Road that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the two car crash happened on the 600 block of Boston Road around 7:45 p.m. An adult male driver struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane causing his car to split in half. The back half struck a fence, the front half struck a pole.
According to Springfield fire officials, the driver was ejected upon impact and was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The other driver was taken to Baystate with minor injuries.
The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
