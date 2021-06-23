PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire in Pittsfield overnight.
According to officials, the fire was reported at 25 Hubbard Ave. just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. While on their way to the scene, firefighters received additional calls reporting a person trapped in the basement of the home.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and three family members in front of the house who were able to escape the flames. The homeowners confirmed that their 41-year-old daughter was trapped in the basement.
After an aggressive search, and while positioned at the top of the basement stairs, crews were able to locate the woman in an adjacent first floor bathroom.
Fire officials say she was still breathing but suffered extreme smoke inhalation and was transferred via helicopter to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with lacerations to the knee sustained while searching for the victim. The laceration required eight stitches.
According to officials, the house sustained about $50,000 worth of heat and smoke damage throughout the first and second floor as well as the garage.
The Red Cross is helping the family impacted find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
