SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the two-car crash happened in the area of 1230 Plumtree Road at around 2 a.m.
SFD “On Scene 1230 Pllumtree Rd. 2 vehicle M.V.A. Two people transported with serious injuries— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) October 23, 2020
Our Western Mass crew spotted debris in the road and emergency crews on scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while an accident reconstruction team investigates.
This is a developing story. Stay with Western Mass News for updates on-air and online.
